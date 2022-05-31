Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Blaster Official Reveal & Stock I


It’s Transformers Tuesday! And the official Transformers social media accounts,*have officially revealed*Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Blaster. The next installment in the Shattered Glass collections is a white, blue and black redeco of the Kingdom/Legacy Blaster mold now with a red Rewind figure. This figure is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive in the US and it?s scheduled for release in November 1st, 2022. See all the images and product description after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Autobot Blaster &#038; IDW?s Shattered Glass — Blaster (Exclusive Hasbro Pulse Variant Cover) &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Blaster Official Reveal & Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 02:09 PM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Re: Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Blaster Official Reveal & Sto
Man this is just like Kingdom dinoMegs & TWrecks re: TMNT toothy grimace

Who's getting the smirk!? Twincast?
