TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Week 4


Another week of international sightings courtesy of all 2005 Board members around the world. This is a quiet week with the Tiger LCD game reissue at stores in Peru and some new Cyberverse Battle Call toys in Scandinavia. Tiger LCD Transformers Generation 2 Game reissue In Peru* *Via Transformers Peru, we can report that this retro video game reissue is finally available at Tai Loy stores (previously only via their website). Cyberverse Battle Call Trooper Class In Scandinavia *2005 Board member Avaran*found Battle Call Bumblebee, Meteorfire and Wildwheel at*Ringo store at City Syd, Trondheim. To all fans and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



