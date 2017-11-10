We finally have prototype images of one of the most strange Transformers Crossovers figures. The*Transformers & Downtown no Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende!! Crossover~Donarimasu & Guchirimasu which were announced as a Japanese exclusive item. We previously reported the promotional images
of this figure which is part of the promotional campaign for the*Japanese release of the new DVD/Blu-Ray of popular Japanese comedy show Downtown no Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende! (Downtowns This Is No Task for Kids!).*You can get an*exclusive TR Cerebros/Fortress remold with special Headmaster units called:*DONARIMASU*&*GUCHIRIMASU*which have got faces molded after the Japanese comedians in super-deformed style. Thanks » Continue Reading.
