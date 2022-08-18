Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changers Optimus Prime Nominated For Toy Of Th
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,788
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changers Optimus Prime Nominated For Toy Of Th


Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changers Optimus Prime a.k.a*Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime is nominated for the Action Figure category of*Toy Of The Year Awards 2022. Voting is open to the general public and eligible citizens of the United States can even win prizes by simply voting. Description: Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime by Hasbro, Inc. Smash into battle with TRANSFORMERS SMASH CHANGERS! This OPTIMUS PRIME figure stands at 9 inches and can convert from truck to robot mode in 3 steps by smashing! Each smashing motion activates a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changers Optimus Prime Nominated For Toy Of The Year Awards 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:22 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.