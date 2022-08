Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,788

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changers Optimus Prime a.k.a*Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime is nominated for the Action Figure category of*Toy Of The Year Awards 2022. Voting is open to the general public and eligible citizens of the United States can even win prizes by simply voting. Description: Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime by Hasbro, Inc. Smash into battle with TRANSFORMERS SMASH CHANGERS! This OPTIMUS PRIME figure stands at 9 inches and can convert from truck to robot mode in 3 steps by smashing! Each smashing motion activates a



