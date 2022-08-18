Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changers Optimus Prime a.k.a*Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime is nominated for the Action Figure category of*Toy Of The Year Awards 2022. Voting is open to the general public and eligible citizens of the United States can even win prizes by simply voting. Description: Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime by Hasbro, Inc. Smash into battle with TRANSFORMERS SMASH CHANGERS! This OPTIMUS PRIME figure stands at 9 inches and can convert from truck to robot mode in 3 steps by smashing! Each smashing motion activates a » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changers Optimus Prime Nominated For Toy Of The Year Awards 2022
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...