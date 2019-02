Bumblebee Movie: Optimus Prime Heads Concept Art By Shane Baxley

Courtesy of artist Shane Baxley on Instagram *we can share some new concept art of the Bumblebee Movie for your viewing pleasure. This time we have an early idea for Optimus Prime’s head. We have two slightly different options in a style more stylized compared to what we saw in the movie. An interesting look at the evolution of the creative process of this movie. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Bumblebee Movie: Optimus Prime Heads Concept Art By Shane Baxley appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM