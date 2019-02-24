Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,229

Officially Licensed Transformers Building Blocks Found At Toys R Us In Philippines



2005 Boards member*vproject*is giving us the heads up of new*Officially Licensed Transformers Building Blocks Found At Toys R Us In Philippines. Made by Playkit Philippines this a generic 42-piece building block set that includes some Transformers themed stickers and 5 cut-put characters with standees (Evergreen design) of Optimus Prime, Megatron, Grimlock, Starscream and Bumblebee. It was spotted at Toys R Us Glorietta in Manila for 329.75 Philippine pesos or economic $6.34. Check the images after the jump.



