neevnav Robot in Disguise Join Date: May 2009 Location: Ontario Posts: 586

Neevnav's 2019 sales thread (Movie, Alternators) Hey all, I'm clearing out some space to make way for more SS figures. Unless noted, they are loose and have been transformed. Prices don't include shipping cost, and I prefer not to do local pickup (had issues in the past). Open to offers, but please be reasonable.



If you'd like to see any more pictures please let me know. Have some of these listed on eBay as well so they may disappear without warning.



Deluxe (loose)

AOE Lockdown (comes with gun and missile) $10

07 Bonecrusher $10

RotF Sideways $10

07 Brawl (turret connection pops off, no missile) $7

DotM Laserbeak (no guns) $10

AD-16 DotM Dino $40

AD-32 AoE Stinger $20

AoE Rallycar (from Farmageddon set) $10

AoE Crosshairs (one gun) $10

DotM Jolt $10

07 Jazz $10

RotF Jolt $10

DotM Armour Topspin (no weapons) $7

SS DotM Ratchet (no gun) $10

HftD Elita One $10

RotF Tailwhip (not sure if complete as I don't remember what it comes with) $5

AOE Snarl $10

AOE Slug $10

AOE Scorn $10

AOE Strafe (has one shapeways hand) $5



Deluxe (New, sealed)

AoE Drift $15

RotF Recon Ravage (card has damage on upper corner, you can see in the picture) $10

Beast Hunters Smokescreen $15

DotM Roadbuster $15



Voyager (loose)

07 Blackout w/Skorponok $12

07 Starscream (No weapons) $10

07 Ironhide $12

DotM Ironhide $12

Grimlock $12



Voyager (Sealed)

AOE Evasion Optimus $18

AOE Hound $18

AOE Drift (Helicopter) $18



Leader + HA (loose)

HA Roadbuster $15

Leader AOE Grimlock $10



Alternators (loose)

Hound $10

Jazz $10

Smokescreen $10

Tracks $10

Sideswipe $10 Attached Thumbnails













__________________