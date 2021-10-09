Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Bumblebee Out In Canada


Via friend site Cybertron.ca we can report that*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Bumblebee is out at Canadian retail. This new G1 Cybertronian Bumblebee mold was found at Toys”R”Us*Dufferin mall in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*Dangard Ace*for*$33.99 CAD ($32.06 approximately). Happy hunting!

The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Bumblebee Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



