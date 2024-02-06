Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Transformers 40th Anniversary product reveals
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:45 PM   #1
canprime
Nexus Maximus
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,381
Transformers 40th Anniversary product reveals
I didn't see a post about this so if there is one please ignore this one.


https://news.tfw2005.com/2024/02/06/503681-503681


I'm surprised at some of the reveals. Most of it is the usual stuff I would expect (crossovers, collabs, etc.)

However the toy products are the most interesting.


Most definitely the big ones, to me, are the comic "versus" releases of Grimlock and Shockwave.


Grimlock's colours are a "take it or leave it" thing for me since I have the first release already. However it does evoke the comic art pretty well for Grimlock. The big thing is he is getting swords!!! Looks like they'll be usable with the other Dinobots (as it should have been from the beginning). Sucks to have to get another to get the swords, but not surprising considering Hasbro's tactics in releasing figures over and over again.


Shockwave looks great in the light purple colours, but I am not digging the line/shading on his chest to evoke the comic look. I feel it distracts from his overall look. However I absolutely LOVE severed Optimus head from the comics. What a great accessory. Not loving the idea of paying leader class price for this (speculation) for less accessories than the original release, even with the Prime accessory.


The Jada Toys repaints of the decast vehicles is kind of cute, but not something I am looking to get.
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.