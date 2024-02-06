Today, 02:45 PM #1 canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,381 Transformers 40th Anniversary product reveals





I'm surprised at some of the reveals. Most of it is the usual stuff I would expect (crossovers, collabs, etc.)



However the toy products are the most interesting.





Most definitely the big ones, to me, are the comic "versus" releases of Grimlock and Shockwave.





Grimlock's colours are a "take it or leave it" thing for me since I have the first release already. However it does evoke the comic art pretty well for Grimlock. The big thing is he is getting swords!!! Looks like they'll be usable with the other Dinobots (as it should have been from the beginning). Sucks to have to get another to get the swords, but not surprising considering Hasbro's tactics in releasing figures over and over again.





Shockwave looks great in the light purple colours, but I am not digging the line/shading on his chest to evoke the comic look. I feel it distracts from his overall look. However I absolutely LOVE severed Optimus head from the comics. What a great accessory. Not loving the idea of paying leader class price for this (speculation) for less accessories than the original release, even with the Prime accessory.





