Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
International Transformers News
Transformers Kingdom New Listings: Scorponok, Waspinator, Pipes, Rhinox, Galvatron An
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 02:00 PM
#
1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,955
Transformers Kingdom New Listings: Scorponok, Waspinator, Pipes, Rhinox, Galvatron An
Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jrprime17 we can share for you several new Transformers: Kingdom listings. Read on for the list of upcoming figures and listings, found via German site idee+spiel. Some nice surprises and some confirmed rumors:
Core Class Soundwave
Core Class Dracodon
Deluxe class Scorponok
Deluxe Class Wheeljack
Deluxe Class Wingfinger
Deluxe Class Tracks
Deluxe Class Shadow Panther
Deluxe Class Pipes
Deluxe Class Slammer
Deluxe Class Waspinator
Voyager Class Rhinox
Voyager Class Tigatron Leader Class Galvatron We are yet to see images of
» Continue Reading.
The post
Transformers Kingdom New Listings: Scorponok, Waspinator, Pipes, Rhinox, Galvatron And More!
appeared first on
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at
http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Super_Megatron
Visit Super_Megatron's homepage!
Find More Posts by Super_Megatron
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Battle Beasts Series 3 Hasbro Takara 86 #57 Black Panther VERY CLEAN WORKING RUB
BEACHCOMBER, WHEELIE, OUTBACK, SWERVE 1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Figure LOT
Transformers Combiner Wars Deluxe PROTECTOBOT GROOVE - MOC
KREO Transformers Lot of Figures Weapons Parts Grimstone
TOY BOX HASBRO G1 SKY LYNX TRANSFORMERS 1986 Autobot Decepticons
Bludgeon Transformers G1 1989 Hasbro W/ Helmet
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:28 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.