Transformers Kingdom New Listings: Scorponok, Waspinator, Pipes, Rhinox, Galvatron An


Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jrprime17 we can share for you several new Transformers: Kingdom listings. Read on for the list of upcoming figures and listings, found via German site idee+spiel. Some nice surprises and some confirmed rumors: Core Class Soundwave Core Class Dracodon Deluxe class Scorponok Deluxe Class Wheeljack Deluxe Class Wingfinger Deluxe Class Tracks Deluxe Class Shadow Panther Deluxe Class Pipes Deluxe Class Slammer Deluxe Class Waspinator Voyager Class Rhinox Voyager Class Tigatron Leader Class Galvatron We are yet to see images of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom New Listings: Scorponok, Waspinator, Pipes, Rhinox, Galvatron And More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



