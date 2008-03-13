Today, 10:44 PM #1 lothos Generation 1 Join Date: Oct 2008 Location: Abbotsford Posts: 67 Anyone need a New in Box Moonracer?

These are all pretty much make me an offer.

If you want pics you can message me and I'll e-mail some to you.



Anyone need a New in Box Power of the primes Moonracer? And/Or an Elita 1 of the same?



Also for sale in various stages of condition:



Never opened:



Thrilling 30 Skywarp

Transformers Universe Acid Storm.



Unboxed in various states below:



Galvatron (Deluxe Class, 2008) missing missile MAYBE. Will look through my boxes.



Onslaught (Ultra Class, 2008) - Missing Shield and top gun barrels (Again unless I can find it in the next while) Battery powered lights and sound still work.

A tiny bit loose.



Silverbolt (Ultra Class, 2008)

Missing his gun. Like with the previous 2 it's probably in my desk drawer at work.



Doomshot & Megatron (Voyager Class, 2016)

Actually has all of it's parts. Good condition.



Sideswipe (Deluxe, 2008)

With Battledamage. Battledamage - One of his feet was broken out of the package > Have another sideswip where only his one leg survived? Is this the toy for you.



Henkei! Henkei!

Megatron (March 13, 2008)

No box. Good condition



Ironhide (Deluxe Class, 2008) (universe Type)

Good condition. No box. All accessories, joints nice not super loose.



Universe Tankor (Deluxe Class, 2008)

AKA "nobody wants to play with one winged Octane"

Not in great shape - Stands on it's own but was pretty loose out of the package. At some point one of his wings vanished. The spinning blade weapon? Who knows. This is best for someone who needs parts to rebuild their GOOD Tankor - You want to pay the shipping cost or pick him up he's yours.





Prowl (Deluxe Class, 2008)

Series: Classic Series.

Gun? Nope. Condition? Meh. He transforms well.

Has some grey scratches on his left side where the paint or whatever came off. Not a GREAT Prowl but if you are feeling morbid with a little work he would be a good "Freshly shot through the chest, acid digestion Prowl" from Transformers the movie.

Stick some small fiberoptics in his eyes and watch them turn from blue to deathly orange...



Now for the "ahem" "good" stuff.



Octane (Triple Changer, 1986)

Takara ID number: D-72

All his accessories except the flamethrower.

Decal quality: Fair but definitely with damage.

Discoloration? None as far as I can tell. This has been locked away from the sun for years.



Scoop (Targetmaster, 1988)

Accessories: "Holepunch" & "Tracer" Targetmasters

All accessories (shocking)

Decal Quality: Very Good. Not perfect but it's 34 years old.

Discoloration? None



Strafe (Technobot, 1987)

Team ID number: TK3

Takara ID number: C-88

Accessories: "Heat Ray Rifle", 2 "Light-Pulse Blasters"

Decal Quality: ok.

Discoloration: Maybe? It looks good in daylight. Looks a tad beige under incandescent.



Rippersnapper (Terrorcon, 1987)

Team ID number: TR1

Japanese ID number: D-80

Accessories: cyclone gun, twin missile launcher

All accessories present.

Decal quality: OK.

Any discoloration? No.



Dirge (Decepticon Plane, 1985/1986)

Takara ID number: 97

Accessories: Left & right fists, front landing gear, 2 concussion missiles

Accessories missing: Wings, ailerons, One concussion missile.

Decals quality: Mostly ok.

Any Discoloration: Wear marks from play but over all pretty good.

Additional: This one is a crying shame. I found it and was shocked. Weirdly while parts of it are loose others are really good and tight. With some love this could probably be nicely restored.



Race Car Patrol (Micromaster Patrol, 1988/1990)

Takara ID number: C-334

Accessories: None because they didn't have any.

Decals: Also none because well see above.

Discoloration? Nope.

Whats wrong with em? Roadhandler the leader is missing. It's only the other 3.



Slag (Dinobot, 1985/1986/1992)

Japanese ID number: 28

Accessories: energo sword, electron blaster, rocket pod launcher, 3 rockets

Another Sad find...

Accessories: Like the Dinosaurs themselves lost to the ages.

Decals: Actually OK for a 37 year old toy. Some missing on underside

Discoloration: None. Shiny bits still shiny after all this time.

Anything else?: The joints on this thing are so loose I almost made a joke about someone's mama but then remembered we are more evolved now. The jaw won't even stay closed. If you know what you are doing in repairing, tightening this up it could be great reminder of some ones childhood.



Broadside (Triple Changer, 1986)

Takara ID number: C-85

Accessories: Plasma pulse gun, vibro-axe, 2 missiles

Decals: Meh....

Everything else: Good.



Optimus Prime (Powermaster, 1988)

Accessories: Hi-Q Powermaster unit, 2 Laser Rifles, 2 Twin Particle Beam Cannons, Super Robot head

Missing Accessories: One of his Laser Rifles.

Decals: Good to Fair.

Any wear: None I can see on the toy itself. Looks great.

Anything to add? Yes Apparently at some point my Bro-in Law had a Powermaster Darkwing because I found a Powermaster engine "Throttle" in with Optimus. So you can get both him and Hi-Q and have 2 little guys to man the guns in base mode.



Menasor Bits:

These are essentially all the feet/legs,the add on head etc for the original G1 Menasor from 1986.

ead, left & right fists, left & right feet, roller car/chest plate, "blast deflector" waist plate, Motormaster's cyclone gun and ionizer sword

"Can I build Menasor 86 with this!?" You sure can.. If you own the original Motormaster, Dead End, Wild Rider, Drag Strip and Break Down.... If not .. then No.



Ultra Magnus (1986, 1987)

Takara ID number: C-69

Accessories: Large robot head, rifle, chest plate, 2 trailer connectors/waist plates, 2 small robot fists (left & right), 2 large robot fists (left & right), 2 missile launchers, 4 missiles

COMPLETE! Thats's Right I actually have something on her from the 80s that has all it's parts. and is in pretty good shape.

The Decals are good. The wear is good.

I saw it.. I looked through it. I thought .. Aww it's missing a hand... Then I looked again. Nope!



And Finally the thing you probably already own in one form or another:



Optimus Prime (1984, 1985, 1986)

Takara ID number: 01

Accessories: Laser Blaster, 2 fists (left & right), Trailer/Combat Deck, Roller, 4 rockets, hose, nozzle, fuel pump



Sadly not as complete as Ultra Magnus and not as in good shape.



He has the fuel nozzle but not the hose. And 1 missile . Thats it, The trailer while in pretty good shape is missing the rear door. Also: It's almost as loose as Slag. If you BAFFILINGLY have original Optimus part kicking around and need an actual figure to put them with then your in luck. Otherwise it's likely getting donated or something.



