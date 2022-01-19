Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007) In-Hand Images


Via PrimevsPrime on YouTube*we have a nice set of in-hand images of the new*Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007). This is a special redeco of Studio Series SS-54 Voyager Transformers 2007 Megatron which features a new deco closer to what we saw in the film, replacing the shiny silver of the original release for a darker shade of silver with some weathering effects. We also have comparison shots next to the original Studio Series release in both modes. You can still pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below. It?s scheduled for release in January 2022 so it may &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



