Third party company Newage Toys, via their*Facebook account
, have shares images of the their H41D Jones (Legends Scale G1 Beachcomber) “Golden Lagoon” variant. This is new gold redeco of Newage H41 Jones which is a G1 Beachcomber for the Legends scale, obvisouly inspired by the classic G1 episode*“The Golden Lagoon”. This figure will be a limited run and a nice new addition to all the variants available for this mold so far.
See all the mirrored images attached to this news post
