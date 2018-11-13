Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Generations Book 2019 Announced For December 10th


Japanese publisher Hero X has just announced a new 2019 edition of popular*Transformers Generations Book. Hero X just announced via Twitter that the Generations Book 2019 is coming out on December 10th. According to the tweets, this book is coming right for the 35th Anniversary of Transformers, the new Bumblebee movie and the end of the IDW comics. The cover will be*drawn by an illustrator who is related to Transformers this time.* We should expect a lot of great content, concept arts and more, as usual with previous Generations Books. What revelations do you think we will see? The &#187; Continue Reading.

