Today, 08:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,091
G1 Hot Rod Reissue Found At US Walmart


Following our previous report of the*G1 Hot Rod Reissue Stock Spotted At Walmart, now we have our first proper sighting of the*Walmart exclusive G1 Hot Rod reissue*in the US. 2005 Boards users Attobot2006*and AutobotAvalanchewere able to find G1 Hot Rod at Walmart stores in*Spanaway, Washington and California respectively. If you were looking for a G1 Hot Rod, this reissue can be yours for around $29.84. Some nostalgia is around! G1 Starscream re-issue was spotted just a few hours ago. Happy hunting to all fans! Time to dash to your local Walmart to try to grab Hot Rod for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G1 Hot Rod Reissue Found At US Walmart appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Today, 09:02 PM
optimusb39
Crossover
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,406
Re: G1 Hot Rod Reissue Found At US Walmart
hes up here in xanadian walmarts now.
