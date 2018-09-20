|
Rescue Bots Jeep Bumblebee Available Online on Amazon And Spotted At Target
We have a “new” Rescue Bots Bumblebee available for purchase. It is an individual release of the Jeep Bumblebee included with the*Rescue Bots Rock Rescue Team
. The figure has a slight change in deco for this release, replacing the red stripes of the jeep with light green paint. This figure is now available online via Amazon
for $9.99. Thanks to 2005 Boards member TheBeastman for the heads up. 2005 Boards member OCProwl was lucky to find this toy at Target for $7.89.
