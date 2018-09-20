Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rescue Bots Jeep Bumblebee Available Online on Amazon And Spotted At Target
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:52 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,091
Rescue Bots Jeep Bumblebee Available Online on Amazon And Spotted At Target


We have a “new” Rescue Bots Bumblebee available for purchase. It is an individual release of the Jeep Bumblebee included with the*Rescue Bots Rock Rescue Team. The figure has a slight change in deco for this release, replacing the red stripes of the jeep with light green paint. This figure is now available online via Amazon*for $9.99. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TheBeastman for the heads up. 2005 Boards member OCProwl was lucky to find this toy at Target for $7.89. You can check out the images after the jump. Have you spotted a new toy or variant? Keep &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rescue Bots Jeep Bumblebee Available Online on Amazon And Spotted At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Voyagers SS STARSCREAM & HFTD RATCHET
Transformers
Battle Ops Bumble Bee with Metallic Gold Finish. MITB
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Menasor Set of 5 Stunticons Hasbro Generations loose
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.