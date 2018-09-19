|
G1 Devastator Reissue Spotted At US Walmart
Walmart exclusive G1 Hot Rod
and G1 Starscream
*were finally spotted at physical stores for all G1 fans out there. Do you want more G1 toys? We are glad to report that the G1 Devastator Reissue has also been spotted At US Walmart stores. Veteran 2005 Boards member Shin Gouki shared a picture of stock boxes of G1 Devastator at his local Walmart in Meza, Arizona, while 2005 Boards member*ILuvToyz*reported to have found Devastator
at Walmart in 75th Ave. Lower Buckeye in Arizona, too. We are only missing the G1 Minibots reissues at stores. Time to dash to » Continue Reading.
The post G1 Devastator Reissue Spotted At US Walmart
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.