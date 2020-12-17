Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers G1 Grimlock Tiki Mug From Mondo ? Official Images And Pre-Order


Mondo, via their official website, have uploaded an official gallery of their*Transformers G1 Grimlock Tiki Mug. This is a very cute Tiki Mug sculpted after G1 Grimlock dino mode. A very original and different Transformers merchandising item. Read on for the product description. We all know there’s one thing that every Autobot craves after a long day of kicking Decepticon tailpipe: A DRINK. Thank Unicron that the galaxy’s most endearing Dinobot  Grimlock, duh  is now available as the first-ever Transformers tiki mug! Standing roughly 6.5″ high, weighing 1lb 7oz, and holding 18 oz of motor oil (or &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers G1 Grimlock Tiki Mug From Mondo – Official Images And Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



