Transformers G1 Grimlock Tiki Mug From Mondo ? Official Images And Pre-Order

Mondo, via their official website , have uploaded an official gallery of their*Transformers G1 Grimlock Tiki Mug. This is a very cute Tiki Mug sculpted after G1 Grimlock dino mode. A very original and different Transformers merchandising item. Read on for the product description. We all know there's one thing that every Autobot craves after a long day of kicking Decepticon tailpipe: A DRINK. Thank Unicron that the galaxy's most endearing Dinobot — Grimlock, duh — is now available as the first-ever Transformers tiki mug! Standing roughly 6.5″ high, weighing 1lb 7oz, and holding 18 oz of motor oil (or