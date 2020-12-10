|
Mech Fans Toys Head Warrior V-05B Commander (Legends Scale Crocodile Optimus Prime) C
Mech Fans Toys, via their*Weibo account
, have revealed the color prototype of their*Head Warrior V-05B Commander (Legends Scale Crocodile Optimus Prime). This a remold and redeco of*Mech Fans Toys Head Warrior V-05 Crocodile (Legends Scale G1 Skullcruncher)
*slightly inspired by the G1 Alligaticon drone made of Optimus Prime parts seen “City Of Steel” episode. The figure features a new Optimus Prime Headmaster unit, remolded chest and a red and blue deco. It will stand 12 cm in robot mode. A very original alternative for your Legends scale collection. We still have no concrete information on price or release date » Continue Reading.
