Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page MP Cheetor - Payment Request
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:14 AM   #1
Poflymn
Beasty
Poflymn's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 323
MP Cheetor - Payment Request
Just got my payment request from AmiAmi for MP Cheetor. Figure is finally in! I can't wait to get this figure. Keep your eyes out for yours!
Poflymn is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:38 AM   #2
optimusb39
Masterpiece
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,026
Re: MP Cheetor - Payment Request
Mines on order from toy trove. He has a few left unclaimed from preorder. Should be tomorrow I was told!
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager class Broadside & Blunderbuss
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Rumbler 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Circuit 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Thundercracker 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Sideswipe 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Windmill 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Double Punch 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:46 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.