Super_Megatron
Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura at U.S. China Film & TV Industry Expo


Reinforcing the importance of China to the continuing financial success of The Transformers properties, recently noted*here and during The Last Knight’s theatrical run here, Lorenzo di Bonaventura talked about how that relationship best functions during a film’s production from script to screen as part of his “Close Ups – A Conversation with…” address at the 4th annual UCFTI*in Los Angeles. You can guess, but a co-producing partner can help you with that [navigating what material might upset Chinese officials], said the producer. [He] provided an example of when they were shooting a Transformers scene in Hong Kong. &#187; Continue Reading.

