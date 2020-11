Transformers WFC Earthrise Autobot Alliance 2 Pack (Ironhide and Prowl) Gallery

A quick look today for a recent Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise release – the Amazon Exclusive (in the US) Autobot Alliance 2 Pack. This set features Earth mode version of Ironhide and Prowl. Both are deluxe scale with Ironhide being a bit beefier like his Siege counterpart. Prowl is using the new Datsun bro mold and is essentially a simplified version of his Masterpiece figure. Ironhide is acceptable in robot mode, works as a shelf filler, but leaves a bit to be desired for such a core character.