Transformers WFC Earthrise Autobot Alliance 2 Pack (Ironhide and Prowl) Gallery
A quick look today for a recent Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise release – the Amazon Exclusive (in the US)
Autobot Alliance 2 Pack.* This set features Earth mode version of Ironhide and Prowl.* Both are deluxe scale with Ironhide being a bit beefier like his Siege counterpart.* Prowl is using the new Datsun bro mold and is essentially a simplified version of his Masterpiece figure. Ironhide is acceptable in robot mode, works as a shelf filler, but leaves a bit to be desired for such a core character.* He also uses a lot of raw red » Continue Reading.
