Hasbro Transformers 2019 Exclusives Promotional Mailer ? Pics and Details!
Hasbro sent out a promotional mailer to press and fan sites this week highlighting the various exclusive products at select retailers.* Included were: — 35th Anniversary Siege Megatron and Optimus in their cell shaded forms, available at Walmart
. — Transformers Cyberverse Slipstream and Cheetor with Sol Sea Fury, available at Target
. — Transformers Bot Bots Bakery Bytes with color change action, available at Amazon
. All of these came in a sharp custom box and shipping mailer featuring Evergreen artwork and Transformers branding.* We’ve taken some quick shots of it all, read » Continue Reading.
