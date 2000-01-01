down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,803

Transformers: The Last Knight Dragonstorm & Allspark Tech Figures Released At Retail zuffyprime for letting us know that 5 Step Cyberfire Dragonstorm has been released at Canadian retail. This figure was spotted a Walmart in Mississauga.



On a related note, the basic Allspark wave 1 figures have also been found at Walmart. The first wave included Bumblebee, Hound, Drift, and Barricade.



These figures can interact to reveal hidden glyphs, images, and battle damage when Dragonstorm "breaths fire" on the basic figures.



Lookin' for these figures? Found 'em?



