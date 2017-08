Action and Adventure: The Hasbro Universe Podcast: First Strike Primer Podcast

Via*Action and Adventure: The Hasbro Universe Podcast we have a*First Strike Primer Podcast. First Strike is the next IDW Crossover which involves all Hasbro titles: Transformers, G.I. Joe, Micronauts, Rom, M.A.S.K and more. This podcast is ideal for you if you need to refresh your memory from previous titles or if you are a new reader. “First Strike, comes out this Wednesday! In order to get you ready, Daniel and Callum review the last year’s worth of events from each of the titles that will be involved in the upcoming event. Whether you’re a hardcore reader, one-franchise-fan, or a newbie » Continue Reading. The post Action and Adventure: The Hasbro Universe Podcast: First Strike Primer Podcast appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM