Old Today, 12:52 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,544
Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron And Merlin?s Tomb Concept Art


We have even more*Transformers: The Last Knight Concept Art to share with you today. From artist Thomas Pringle comes two concept art featuring Megatron and Merlin’s Tomb. The first image features Megatron overlooking the rising of the ancient ship at*Norwegian Fjords. The second is an interior look of the Merlin’s Tomb where the Staff was kept hidden. Megatron’s concept art was omitted from the final product while the latter was featured with minor changes. Check them out, after the jump.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron And Merlin’s Tomb Concept Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



