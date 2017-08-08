|
Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron And Merlin?s Tomb Concept Art
We have even more*Transformers: The Last Knight Concept Art to share with you today. From artist Thomas Pringle comes two concept art featuring Megatron and Merlin’s Tomb. The first image features Megatron overlooking the rising of the ancient ship at*Norwegian Fjords. The second is an interior look of the Merlin’s Tomb where the Staff was kept hidden. Megatron’s concept art was omitted from the final product while the latter was featured with minor changes. Check them out, after the jump.
