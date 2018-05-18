Hasbro Power of the Primes Predaking Giftset Stock Images
Thanks to*Planet Iacon – Singapore Transformers Fans Unite!! (S.T.F.U!!)*on Facebook, we have some great stock images of the upcoming Power Of The Primes Predaking Giftset. We have a look at the really impressive art of the box featuring Predaking raging into battle. We also get shots of the combined*Predaking, and the individual*Predacons*in robot modes and beast modes. All figures showing their weapons and how they integrate in the alt modes. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards!