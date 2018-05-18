|
IDW Optimus Prime #19 Cover A by Kei Zama
Via PreviewsWorld
, we have a look at the amazing Cover A of IDW Optimus Prime #19 by Kei Zama. As expected by popular artis Kei Zama, this is an astonishing cover which catches the last events in the comic series. We can see a menacing Shockwave who is playing with Optimus Prime, Windblade and Starscream. The true intentions of Shockwave as Onyx Prime are about to be revealed. OPTIMUS PRIME #19 (W) John Barber (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Kei Zama “The Falling,” Part 4. Onyx Prime’s motivations are clear, and his scheme seems unstoppable. Heroes have fallen, and hope » Continue Reading.
