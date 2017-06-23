|
Transformers The Last Knight New July Wave Case Assortments
Thanks to TFW2005 member catz, we’ve received a new wave case breakdown for upcoming The Last Knight Transformers figures set to release in July. The full list is provided after the jump, but most noticeably this list is mysteriously absent of the Deluxe Class Cogman that was originally slated for wave 3. Cogman has previously been seen in stock images
, so what does this shift in release mean for the Headmaster? Noteworthy releases for our collector base: TRA MV5 PREMIER DELUXE AST W3 17 2x TRA MV5 PRE DLX AUTOBOT DRIFT 2x TRA MV5 PREMIER DLX CROSSHAIRS » Continue Reading.
