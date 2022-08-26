Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,835

Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 In-Hand Images



Via Wotafa YouTube channel we have new in-hand images of the*Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 figure. This is an official production sample handed by Takara Tomy to Wotafa for a review. The images focus on the realistic*EOS R5 camera alt mode which show an impressive level of detail which include all Canon logos, removable lenses, as well as all the buttons and movable parts that the real camera has. You can even press the buttons! Robot mode is sure big and chunky, with a pretty interesting transformation. While the arms and head are inside the removable lenses piece, you



Via Wotafa YouTube channel we have new in-hand images of the*Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 figure. This is an official production sample handed by Takara Tomy to Wotafa for a review. The images focus on the realistic*EOS R5 camera alt mode which show an impressive level of detail which include all Canon logos, removable lenses, as well as all the buttons and movable parts that the real camera has. You can even press the buttons! Robot mode is sure big and chunky, with a pretty interesting transformation. While the arms and head are inside the removable lenses piece, you

