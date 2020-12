Trailcutter that guy Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Calgary, Alberta Posts: 26

Dream Factory Steelclaw (3P MPM Bonecrusher) Selling this angry menace since he doesn’t really fit my criteria anymore. He’s in great condition, complete, and has no paint scratches that I can tell. The back ladder has some minor warping however I am unsure whether that is something that developed from my own usage or not. Joints are nice and solid. Comes with batteries installed. Asking for $140 not including shipping. Email me at bmp1412@outlook.com for pictures and if you have any questions! __________________

