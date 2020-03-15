|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Giang Issue #1 East Side Comics Exclusive V
Artist John Giang
rolls out a teaser of Optimus Prime on the first of two upcoming Transformers ’84 issue #1
East Side Comics
exclusive variant covers, with information about the other cover and pre-orders coming soon. Simon Furman returns! The beloved writer, accompanied by the equally accomplished Guido Guidi and John-Paul Bove, returns to tell a new tale in the original Transformers comic universe, hot off the heels of the successful Transformers ’84 #0 one-shot! As the Cybertronian Civil War rages, Decepticon scientist Shockwave has encountered a new obstacle to the Decepticon’s victory and subjugation of the » Continue Reading.
