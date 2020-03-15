Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Giang Issue #1 East Side Comics Exclusive V


Artist John Giang rolls out a teaser of Optimus Prime on the first of two upcoming Transformers ’84 issue #1 East Side Comics exclusive variant covers, with information about the other cover and pre-orders coming soon. Simon Furman returns! The beloved writer, accompanied by the equally accomplished Guido Guidi and John-Paul Bove, returns to tell a new tale in the original Transformers comic universe, hot off the heels of the successful Transformers ’84 #0 one-shot! As the Cybertronian Civil War rages, Decepticon scientist Shockwave has encountered a new obstacle to the Decepticon’s victory and subjugation of the &#187; Continue Reading.

80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
