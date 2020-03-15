|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Deer Issue #19 Cover A Art Process
IDW artist Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer
*shared the start to finish development process of his cover A for this week’s upcoming Transformers issue #19
. Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author) Anna Malkova (Artist) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist) Thomas Deer (Cover Artist) Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist) Joana Lafuente (Colorist) Let us know what you think of the attached artwork by joining in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
