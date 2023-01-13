TFcon is very pleased to welcome James Horan the voices of Wheeljack and an Insecticon in Transformers Prime, as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023
for his first-ever TFcon. James will participate in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule for the exact time before the event. James Horan is presented by The Chosen Prime
.
