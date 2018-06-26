|
Transformers: Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 3 Found At US Retail
Thanks to a report from our*Ohio sightings board*
from member*@Doctor Reggae
, we can confirm that*Transformers: Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 3 Has Been Found At US Retail. Great news for all Power Of The Primes collectors. This wave brings us*Sinnertwin, Terrorcon Blot and Terrorcon Cutthroat. Your best chance to complete your Terrorcon team and Abominus. These figures were spotted at Walmart on Allentow, Ohio. Time to dash to your local Walmart. Good luck and happy hunting!
The post Transformers: Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 3 Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.