Official Pics of 35th Anniversary Siege Bluestreak

Following up on our story yesterday which revealed some stock images for the upcoming Siege Bluestreak, we now have more, very clear images of the upcoming figures. These images come from an e bay page and show clearly how well this mold suits the character. As revealed yesterday, you can see the packaging gets a slight tweak and is branded with a big bad “35” on the side. No word just yet on how this figure will be released – whether it’ll be a major retail release or online exclusive. But keep it here and we’ll update as more » Continue Reading. The post Official Pics of 35th Anniversary Siege Bluestreak appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM