Brian Ruckley To Attend TFNation 2019
TFNation have announced another guest for their 2019 convention. Joining the guest lineup at TFNation 2019 will be*Brian Ruckley
! TFNation is glad to have the*current IDW writer for Transformers comics: Brian Ruckley this year. Ruckley is the current main architect in the rebooted IDW Publishing Transformers narrative universe – starting in March 2019 – dealing with the reality of Cybertron before the war, looking into what made Megatron and Optimus Prime who they will eventually become, and helping build a world that is, once again, just that little bit larger. TFNation 2019*will be taking place over the weekend of*16 » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.