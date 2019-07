Brian Ruckley To Attend TFNation 2019

TFNation have announced another guest for their 2019 convention. Joining the guest lineup at TFNation 2019 will be* Brian Ruckley ! TFNation is glad to have the*current IDW writer for Transformers comics: Brian Ruckley this year. Ruckley is the current main architect in the rebooted IDW Publishing Transformers narrative universe – starting in March 2019 – dealing with the reality of Cybertron before the war, looking into what made Megatron and Optimus Prime who they will eventually become, and helping build a world that is, once again, just that little bit larger. TFNation 2019*will be taking place over the weekend of*16 » Continue Reading. The post Brian Ruckley To Attend TFNation 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM