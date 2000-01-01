A long lost hello to everyone,
I havent been on the boards much the last few years life changes like a promotion, home ownership and getting engaged last Christmas has kept me busy.
I have a few things to sell to make some space in my home and raise some funds for the Toy Invasion show in Ajax on September 15th. I'm available for meet ups at the show, PM me for anything that interests you.
Check out sales feedback below,
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27295
Items come from a smoke free, UV Free room as I have a windowless collection room, it is kept closed at all times and items are kept in excellent condition unless otherwise noted and purchased in a used or as is condition.
Paypal accepted or email money transfer for those who cant make the show. Ill be on holidays the week into TFCon so therell be no hold ups for shipping items.
Shipping at buyers expense, Canada Post regular parcel is used unless otherwise requested. Average price for a deluxe to ship is between $10 and $15 depending on loose or carded and distance from me. Hence why I've set up combo pricing on carded deluxes because you can pretty much ship 2 for the price of 1. Photos for those that need them will be put up this weekend as long as technology cooperates. More items to be put up through the week.
Here's the Robots:
TFC Hercules set MIB $360
TFCon Exclusive Columpio MIB $90 Firm
MP Hot Rod MIB $70 Firm
LG 02 Optimus Primal MIB $55
TFCC Scourge MIB with Bio Card and instructions $55
CW Legend Decepticon Viper MOSC X3 $13each or all 3 for $35
Fans Project Code $70
TLK Decepticon Nitro MISB$30
TFCon Van Guardian MIB $40
Generations Skullgrin MOSC $20
Construct Bots Cliffjumper MISB $5
Construct Bots Shockwave MISB $8
TR Astrotrain MIB $25
2009 Universe Beachcomber MOSC $5
CW Scattershot MIB $25
War In Pocket Speedoo and Guartinel MIB $40
ROTF Mixmaster MIB $10
2009 Universe Wheelie MOC $4
Universe Onslaught MIB $25
More to come, items on 1st come, 1st serve basis and please dont be that person backs out of a deal because you found a better one day of the show before we meet.
Thanks and happy hunting.