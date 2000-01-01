Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:46 PM   #1
GotBot
Masterpiece
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,094
Studio Series 18 VW Bumblebee Review
Oh, Transformers Studio Series 18 Volkswagon Bug Bumblebee - I never planned to look at you but let's see how well you measure up, especially after the rather lackluster studio series 1. It's gonna be a uphill climb!
https://youtu.be/MJrqHlBug-g
