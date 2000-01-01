|
FunkMonkey007's Munificent Mech Mercantile
All products are available for local pick-up in Hamilton Ontario. I am willing to ship within Canada.
All products are loose and complete but without instructions and packaging unless otherwise stipulated.
Comment below for any questions or clarification, PM for inquiries.
Alternators
Ricochet $20
Missing Gun, comes with Reprolabels lisence plate
Tracks $20
With Reprolabels set
Cybertron
Deluxe Override $15
No gold planet key, silver included instead
Deluxe Cybertron Defense Hot Shot (APC) $10
Minorly broken turret
Deluxe Dirt Boss $12
Minor paint wear
Kre-o
- Bruticus + Blast Off lot $20
- Groove $2
- Warpath $2
- Bulkhead $2
- Powerglide $2
All four individuals for $6
Generations/Universe
- Deluxe Goldfire $18
- Mini-Con 10 pack $25
Movies
2007 Deluxe Dreadwing $12
No Missiles
2007 Deluxe Swindle $12
2007 Dreadwing and Swindle $20
2007 Real Gear Photon T-34 $10
2007 Deluxe Bonecrusher $15
HFTD Deluxe Axor $22
HFTD Voyager Payload $16
Broken off front wheel
Miscellaneous
Armada Race Mini-Con Team (Skyboom shield) $12