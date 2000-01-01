Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:50 PM   #1
funkmonkey007
Mini-Con
funkmonkey007's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 2
FunkMonkey007's Munificent Mech Mercantile
All products are available for local pick-up in Hamilton Ontario. I am willing to ship within Canada.

All products are loose and complete but without instructions and packaging unless otherwise stipulated.

Comment below for any questions or clarification, PM for inquiries.

Alternators

Ricochet $20
Missing Gun, comes with Reprolabels lisence plate

Tracks $20
With Reprolabels set

Cybertron

Deluxe Override $15
No gold planet key, silver included instead

Deluxe Cybertron Defense Hot Shot (APC) $10
Minorly broken turret

Deluxe Dirt Boss $12
Minor paint wear

Kre-o

- Bruticus + Blast Off lot $20

- Groove $2

- Warpath $2

- Bulkhead $2

- Powerglide $2

All four individuals for $6

Generations/Universe

- Deluxe Goldfire $18

- Mini-Con 10 pack $25

Movies

2007 Deluxe Dreadwing $12
No Missiles

2007 Deluxe Swindle $12

2007 Dreadwing and Swindle $20

2007 Real Gear Photon T-34 $10

2007 Deluxe Bonecrusher $15

HFTD Deluxe Axor $22

HFTD Voyager Payload $16
Broken off front wheel

Miscellaneous

Armada Race Mini-Con Team (Skyboom shield) $12
