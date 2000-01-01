Today, 10:50 PM #1 funkmonkey007 Mini-Con Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: Hamilton, Ontario Posts: 2 FunkMonkey007's Munificent Mech Mercantile All products are available for local pick-up in Hamilton Ontario. I am willing to ship within Canada.



All products are loose and complete but without instructions and packaging unless otherwise stipulated.



Comment below for any questions or clarification, PM for inquiries.



Alternators



Ricochet $20

Missing Gun, comes with Reprolabels lisence plate



Tracks $20

With Reprolabels set



Cybertron



Deluxe Override $15

No gold planet key, silver included instead



Deluxe Cybertron Defense Hot Shot (APC) $10

Minorly broken turret



Deluxe Dirt Boss $12

Minor paint wear



Kre-o



- Bruticus + Blast Off lot $20



- Groove $2



- Warpath $2



- Bulkhead $2



- Powerglide $2



All four individuals for $6



Generations/Universe



- Deluxe Goldfire $18



- Mini-Con 10 pack $25



Movies



2007 Deluxe Dreadwing $12

No Missiles



2007 Deluxe Swindle $12



2007 Dreadwing and Swindle $20



2007 Real Gear Photon T-34 $10



2007 Deluxe Bonecrusher $15



HFTD Deluxe Axor $22



HFTD Voyager Payload $16

Broken off front wheel



Miscellaneous



Armada Race Mini-Con Team (Skyboom shield) $12

