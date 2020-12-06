|
New Transformers Virtual Reality Game Announced ? Transformers: VR Invasion
Via an article in VR Focus website
*we can confirm that Minority Media*have revealed a new Virtual Reality game:*Transformers: VR Invasion. This is the second VR Transformers game under Minority Media, after*Transformers: VR Battle Arena
. As we can see from the promotional images, the game will feature the Evergreen designs and will provide a*“player vs environment”*experience. Four players will be put in a human perspective as they help the Autobots fight off hordes of Insecticons.*Characters who will be making an appearance include: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Megatron and Soundwave. The game will be launched at*location based venues at the » Continue Reading.
