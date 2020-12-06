Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page First Look At Lucky Draw TV Magazine Color Competition Beast Wars II Galvatron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,801
First Look At Lucky Draw TV Magazine Color Competition Beast Wars II Galvatron


Courtesy of Transformers At The Moon we can share for your our first image of the rare*Lucky Draw TV Magazine Color Competition Beast Wars II Galvatron. Some things take time to be revealed, and the field of exclusive and limited Transformers items is sure full of surprises yet. This figure was part of a TV Magazine Color Competition in 1999 where special redecos of several Beast Wars II toys were offered. You could win Diver, Bighorn, Tasmania Kid, Scuba, Apache, Lio Convoy or Galvatron. While most of these items are already hard &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Look At Lucky Draw TV Magazine Color Competition Beast Wars II Galvatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:55 PM   #2
Lioconvoy81
Generation 2
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 175
Re: First Look At Lucky Draw TV Magazine Color Competition Beast Wars II Galvatron
So, who’s got one to sell?
Lioconvoy81 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Alt Modes lot Megatron, Starscream, Ultra Magnus, Prowl +++
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS11 Decepticon Exhaust
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Stealth Force 2010 Dreamworks Hasbro Missiles Lights
Transformers
Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Deluxe Rotorstorm - Exclusive
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Hasbro Figure And Weapons Accessories Lot
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen 9 Deluxes - Soundwave, Sideswipe, Jolt, etc
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen 5 Voyagers - Megatron, Fallen, Mixmaster, etc
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.