First Look At Lucky Draw TV Magazine Color Competition Beast Wars II Galvatron
Courtesy of Transformers At The Moon we can share for your our first image of the rare*Lucky Draw TV Magazine Color Competition Beast Wars II Galvatron. Some things take time to be revealed, and the field of exclusive and limited Transformers items is sure full of surprises yet. This figure was part of a TV Magazine Color Competition in 1999 where special redecos of several Beast Wars II toys were offered. You could win Diver, Bighorn, Tasmania Kid, Scuba, Apache, Lio Convoy or Galvatron. While most of these items are already hard » Continue Reading.
