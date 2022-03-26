Following the previous*concept art of Cyberverse Snarl
*robot mode, artist*Eric J. Siebenaler*is treating us now with new images of Snarl in dino mode via his*Instagram
*account. Read on for Eric?s comments on this early idea for Snarl stegosaurus mode which was later modified to fit in the Transformers Cyberverse cartoon: Thanks to you all for all the love on this series of*#transformers
*#dinobots
*. It?s been really fun sharing this work from a while back. Here?s*#snarl
*in his*#stegosaurus
*#alt
-mode. Be sure to see the new image after the jump » Continue Reading.
Transformers Cyberverse Snarl Dino Mode Concept Art By Eric Siebenaler
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
