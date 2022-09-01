Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,867

Transformers Studio Series SS-93 Deluxe The Last Knight Hot Rod In-Hand Images



Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have new in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series SS-93 Deluxe The Last Knight Hot Rod. Stop the time and check the new images of this completely new mold which bring us a movie-accurate and poseable robot mode and a beautiful* Lamborghini Centenario licensed alt mode. We also have comparison shots side by side to the original Autobots Unite The Last Knight Hot Rod (Walmart exclusive), TLK Hound plus other Studio Series toys. Check all the images after the jump, as well as PrimevsPrime review, and then let us know if your impressions



The post







More... Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have new in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series SS-93 Deluxe The Last Knight Hot Rod. Stop the time and check the new images of this completely new mold which bring us a movie-accurate and poseable robot mode and a beautiful* Lamborghini Centenario licensed alt mode. We also have comparison shots side by side to the original Autobots Unite The Last Knight Hot Rod (Walmart exclusive), TLK Hound plus other Studio Series toys. Check all the images after the jump, as well as PrimevsPrime review, and then let us know if your impressions » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Studio Series SS-93 Deluxe The Last Knight Hot Rod In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________