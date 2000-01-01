Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
POLL: Sightings... "Nothing New"
View Poll Results
: What do you think when a post in a Sightings Thread reports there is "nothing new" ?
I find it helpful.
1
100.00%
I understand it is helpful to a number of members, and don't mind.
0
0%
My opinion on this varies.
0
0%
It bothers me slightly.
0
0%
I would rather people report (some) available items, even if it somewhat repeats an earlier post.
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters:
1
. You may not vote on this poll
Today, 10:48 PM
#
1
steamwhistle
Energon
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 832
POLL: Sightings... "Nothing New"
What do you usually think when someone posts in a sightings thread to report that there is "nothing new" ?
Answer the poll, or don't answer...
Discuss, or don't discuss...
Just curious to know what people think.
Today, 10:52 PM
#
2
ironhide_warmachine
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Posts: 158
Re: POLL: Sightings... "Nothing New"
I think it is still helpful. Although "nothing new" is subjective. You may frequent that store and may see nothing new but to others it may still be new. I think it is still helpful. No intentional harm done as far as I can see.
Today, 11:05 PM
#
3
Yonoid
Crossover
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,466
Re: POLL: Sightings... "Nothing New"
Also saves you a trip if you were planning to checkout that specific store.
