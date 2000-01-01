Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Armada Optimus Megaweapon Combined Mode Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,594
Armada Optimus Megaweapon Combined Mode Review
Concluding my recent 4 part series, we dive into the combined mode of Transformers Armada Optimus Prime, Jetfire and Overload. Sure, the end result is big, hefty and definitely imposing, with a base even; BUT...does he work as well as he looks?

https://youtu.be/o3Y194A_YmY
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy MP-19 SMOKESCREEN Nissan Fairlady MIB
Transformers
TRANSFORMER CYBERTRON OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers Movie Masterpiece Ironhide
Transformers
1985 G1 Hasbro Japan Omega Supreme Autobot Transformers w/ Box & Papers WORKS
Transformers
Iron Factory IF-EX21 Bridge Watcher Shockwave Transformers
Transformers
Iron Factory IF-EX19 Shadow Tengu Sixshot Transformers
Transformers
Iron Factory IF-EX27 Shrike?s Feather Slipstream Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.