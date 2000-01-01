Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:27 PM   #1
Pgianos
ebay flash coupon

CJANUARY15OFF

15 US off min 75 US

ends 11 pm ET
Old Today, 07:44 PM   #2
funkmasterke
Re: ebay flash coupon
Woo grabbed TFC Deathclaw.
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #3
BoNKerS
Re: ebay flash coupon
Hmmm question do you enter the coupon after you have committed to purchase?

Just want to make sure as I'm only buying with the coupon push lol
Old Today, 08:06 PM   #4
wervenom
Re: ebay flash coupon
Quote:
Originally Posted by funkmasterke View Post
Woo grabbed TFC Deathclaw.
That's what I wanted it for as well but already bought it so used it for something just as good.

Quote:
Originally Posted by BoNKerS View Post
Hmmm question do you enter the coupon after you have committed to purchase?

Just want to make sure as I'm only buying with the coupon push lol
Yes you do sort of. Go to the purchase page and enter in the code. It will deduct the $15 USD off and then you pay. If you change your mind after entering in the code you can still back out up until you pay
Old Today, 08:08 PM   #5
BoNKerS
Re: ebay flash coupon
Quote:
Originally Posted by wervenom View Post
That's what I wanted it for as well but already bought it so used it for something just as good.



Yes you do sort of. Go to the purchase page and enter in the code. It will deduct the $15 USD off and then you pay. If you change your mind after entering in the code you can still back out up until you pay
Cheers bro
Old Today, 08:13 PM   #6
maverickk
Re: ebay flash coupon
Sweet, grabbed Downbeat!
KUNG HEI FAT CHOI to my Chinese brothers, enjoy the break
