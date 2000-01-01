Today, 07:56 PM #1 MonstaBot Sword of Fury=:p Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Mississauga, Ontario Posts: 81 !!! Ontario Collectors Con Super Sale !!!



I'll be doing an early spring cleaning sale to make room for the new crop of Transformers heading our way this year.

I will be at OCC on Sunday and can bring the below bots. Please feel free to make offers- Deals on multiple purchases.



Titans Return

Galvatron $20 Loose Complete



Combiner Wars Voyagers Loose Complete

Scattershot $20

Silverbolt $20



Combiner Wars Seekers MISB

Starscream

Skywarp

Thundercracker

* $30 each or Buy All for $80

* Also have these loose for half price



Combiner Wars Loose Complete

Armada Megatron $30

Megatron $30

Viper $10 (x3)

Skylynx $25

Optimus Prime $25



Takara Seekers Set MIB

Elite $100

Aces $100

* Buy Both for $180



Thrilling 30 Voyagers MISB

Doubledealer

Brainstorm

Skybite

Roadbuster

Whirl

* $25 Each or Buy All for $100



Thrilling 30 Deluxes MISB

Goldfire $20

Skids $20

Crosscut $20

Rat Trap $20

Waspinator $20

Tankor $20

Jhiaxus $20

Dreadwing $20

Scoop $20

Mini Con Assault Team $20

Nightbeat $20

Starscream $20

Thundercracker $20

Skywarp $20

* I also have these loose for half price.



Thrilling 30 Leader MISB

Leader Jetfire $30 MISB



Thrilling 30 Legends MISB

Swerve & Flanker $15

Skrapnel & Reflector $15

Cosmos & Payload $15

Megatron & Chop Shop $15

Starscream & waspinator $15

* All of the above for $60



Universe Deluxe MISB

Prowl $20

Ironhide $20

Silverstreak $20

Sideswipe $20

Galvatron $20

Cyclonus $20

Octane $20

Darkmount $20

Acid Storm $20

Hound & Ravage $20

Jetfire $40

Tread Bolt $40

* I have these loose for half price.



Generations MISB

Hotspot $30

SoundBlaster $20

Powerdive $30

Wheelie $15

Terradive $15

Skyshadow $20

Thunderwing $20

Kickback FOC $15



Animated Voyagers MISB

Grimlock $25

Skywarp $25

Lugnut $25

Wreck Gar $25

* All of the above for $80





ROTF Buster Prime MISB MISB $80



Energon Omega Supreme MISB $150



Universe Armada Unicron MISB $150



Galaxy Force Optimus Prime MISB $80



Masterpiece Grimlock MISB $100



Armada Jetfire MISB $40



Energon Scorponok $60



Energon Bulkhead $40



Prime Voyagers

Dreadwing $25

Ultra Magnus $25

Prime (MIB) $15

* All of the above for $50



