Hey TF Fans,
I'll be doing an early spring cleaning sale to make room for the new crop of Transformers heading our way this year.
I will be at OCC on Sunday and can bring the below bots. Please feel free to make offers- Deals on multiple purchases.
Titans Return
Galvatron $20 Loose Complete
Combiner Wars Voyagers Loose Complete
Scattershot $20
Silverbolt $20
Combiner Wars Seekers MISB
Starscream
Skywarp
Thundercracker
* $30 each or Buy All for $80
* Also have these loose for half price
Combiner Wars Loose Complete
Armada Megatron $30
Megatron $30
Viper $10 (x3)
Skylynx $25
Optimus Prime $25
Takara Seekers Set MIB
Elite $100
Aces $100
* Buy Both for $180
Thrilling 30 Voyagers MISB
Doubledealer
Brainstorm
Skybite
Roadbuster
Whirl
* $25 Each or Buy All for $100
Thrilling 30 Deluxes MISB
Goldfire $20
Skids $20
Crosscut $20
Rat Trap $20
Waspinator $20
Tankor $20
Jhiaxus $20
Dreadwing $20
Scoop $20
Mini Con Assault Team $20
Nightbeat $20
Starscream $20
Thundercracker $20
Skywarp $20
* I also have these loose for half price.
Thrilling 30 Leader MISB
Leader Jetfire $30 MISB
Thrilling 30 Legends MISB
Swerve & Flanker $15
Skrapnel & Reflector $15
Cosmos & Payload $15
Megatron & Chop Shop $15
Starscream & waspinator $15
* All of the above for $60
Universe Deluxe MISB
Prowl $20
Ironhide $20
Silverstreak $20
Sideswipe $20
Galvatron $20
Cyclonus $20
Octane $20
Darkmount $20
Acid Storm $20
Hound & Ravage $20
Jetfire $40
Tread Bolt $40
* I have these loose for half price.
Generations MISB
Hotspot $30
SoundBlaster $20
Powerdive $30
Wheelie $15
Terradive $15
Skyshadow $20
Thunderwing $20
Kickback FOC $15
Animated Voyagers MISB
Grimlock $25
Skywarp $25
Lugnut $25
Wreck Gar $25
* All of the above for $80
ROTF Buster Prime MISB MISB $80
Energon Omega Supreme MISB $150
Universe Armada Unicron MISB $150
Galaxy Force Optimus Prime MISB $80
Masterpiece Grimlock MISB $100
Armada Jetfire MISB $40
Energon Scorponok $60
Energon Bulkhead $40
Prime Voyagers
Dreadwing $25
Ultra Magnus $25
Prime (MIB) $15
* All of the above for $50
Thanks for visiting and see you at the convention=