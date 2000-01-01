Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:56 PM
MonstaBot
Sword of Fury=:p
MonstaBot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
Posts: 81
!!! Ontario Collectors Con Super Sale !!!
Hey TF Fans,

I'll be doing an early spring cleaning sale to make room for the new crop of Transformers heading our way this year.
I will be at OCC on Sunday and can bring the below bots. Please feel free to make offers- Deals on multiple purchases.

Titans Return
Galvatron $20 Loose Complete

Combiner Wars Voyagers Loose Complete
Scattershot $20
Silverbolt $20

Combiner Wars Seekers MISB
Starscream
Skywarp
Thundercracker
* $30 each or Buy All for $80
* Also have these loose for half price

Combiner Wars Loose Complete
Armada Megatron $30
Megatron $30
Viper $10 (x3)
Skylynx $25
Optimus Prime $25

Takara Seekers Set MIB
Elite $100
Aces $100
* Buy Both for $180

Thrilling 30 Voyagers MISB
Doubledealer
Brainstorm
Skybite
Roadbuster
Whirl
* $25 Each or Buy All for $100

Thrilling 30 Deluxes MISB
Goldfire $20
Skids $20
Crosscut $20
Rat Trap $20
Waspinator $20
Tankor $20
Jhiaxus $20
Dreadwing $20
Scoop $20
Mini Con Assault Team $20
Nightbeat $20
Starscream $20
Thundercracker $20
Skywarp $20
* I also have these loose for half price.

Thrilling 30 Leader MISB
Leader Jetfire $30 MISB

Thrilling 30 Legends MISB
Swerve & Flanker $15
Skrapnel & Reflector $15
Cosmos & Payload $15
Megatron & Chop Shop $15
Starscream & waspinator $15
* All of the above for $60

Universe Deluxe MISB
Prowl $20
Ironhide $20
Silverstreak $20
Sideswipe $20
Galvatron $20
Cyclonus $20
Octane $20
Darkmount $20
Acid Storm $20
Hound & Ravage $20
Jetfire $40
Tread Bolt $40
* I have these loose for half price.

Generations MISB
Hotspot $30
SoundBlaster $20
Powerdive $30
Wheelie $15
Terradive $15
Skyshadow $20
Thunderwing $20
Kickback FOC $15

Animated Voyagers MISB
Grimlock $25
Skywarp $25
Lugnut $25
Wreck Gar $25
* All of the above for $80


ROTF Buster Prime MISB MISB $80

Energon Omega Supreme MISB $150

Universe Armada Unicron MISB $150

Galaxy Force Optimus Prime MISB $80

Masterpiece Grimlock MISB $100

Armada Jetfire MISB $40

Energon Scorponok $60

Energon Bulkhead $40

Prime Voyagers
Dreadwing $25
Ultra Magnus $25
Prime (MIB) $15
* All of the above for $50

Thanks for visiting and see you at the convention=
