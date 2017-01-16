Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:48 PM   #1
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,689
New eBay flash coupon 1/16/17
FYI there is another flash coupon going on eBay right now

CJANUARY15OFF

Good until 11 pm PST tonight.
Today, 07:49 PM   #2
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,689
Re: New eBay flash coupon 1/16/17
Crap messed up title. Should be 1/26/17 my bad
