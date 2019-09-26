|
Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for September 26, 2019
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Toy Dojo brings us an update, check out the details below! Late September greetings from Toy Dojo! We have a couple of events going on here soon. The Dojo will be at the Alamo City Toy Show
this September 28th from 9:00 to 5:00 so come by and see us! Also we are participating in “It Came From the Future” – a Thinkery 21+ event
showcasing Technology and Sci-Fi October 10th 7:00-10:00pm with a cool showcase of Gundam and Robots. It’s sure to be cool and » Continue Reading.
The post Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for September 26, 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.